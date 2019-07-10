12 West Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Bio Techne (TECH); Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lifted Stake in Stag Indl (STAG) by $934,699 as Stock Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 32,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, up from 265,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 64,885 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $212.8. About 20,536 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 253,644 are held by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.34% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,336 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 1.34 million shares. Geode Lc holds 0.02% or 426,196 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 14,355 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 4,660 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 526 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,505 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,521 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 4,525 shares. Fred Alger holds 762,200 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04 million shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1.39 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 112,903 shares. 128,802 are held by Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 366,775 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Daiwa Securities invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,909 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 198,500 are held by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 11,541 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested in 55,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 583,377 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 63,432 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 55,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Lc stated it has 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Bollard Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 11,088 shares.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STAG Industrial: A Fast-Growing, 5%-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock You’ll Want To Own – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stag Industrial Q1 cash NOI rises 17% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAG Industrial: Pricey But Uncrushed – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stag Industrial: A REIT With A Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.