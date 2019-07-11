12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Position by $4.55 Million as Valuation Rose; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.46M market cap company. It closed at $3.63 lastly. It is up 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 81,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.09 lastly. It is down 15.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,204 shares to 4,098 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 71,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Stock Will Soar Long Term (Buy the Dips) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.ca published: “The Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Dividend Is a Thing of Beauty – The Motley Fool Canada” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part two) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy for Your TFSA: Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 06, 2019.