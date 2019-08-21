12 West Capital Management LP Lifted Position in Bio Techne (TECH); Roumell Asset Management Upped Its A10 Networks (ATEN) Stake by $485,478

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $193.79. About 45,940 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 113,478 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s lnfoSec Awards; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 03/04/2018 – A10 Networks Helps Service Providers Simplify, Scale and Secure Mobile, 5G and IoT Deployments With A10 5G-GiLANTM Solution; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A10 Audit Committee finishes investigation, recommends restated earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A10 Networks (ATEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “A10 Networks Thunder® Convergent Firewall Selected for 5G Network Deployment by Major Japanese Mobile Carrier – Business Wire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “This Is Why ATEN Stock Is on the Verge of a Breakout – Profit Confidential” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,483 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advisors. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.97% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 554,429 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 2,173 shares. Da Davidson And Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). The Alabama-based Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Snyder Capital Lp owns 27,311 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.78% or 78,579 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 250 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 2,868 shares. Jefferies Financial Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 5,050 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 526 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

