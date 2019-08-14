12 West Capital Management LP Increases Position in Bio Techne (TECH); Old National Bancorp Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Lowered by $644,736 as Share Value Rose

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 44.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 11,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 97,074 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $193.81. About 5,505 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,740 shares to 11,205 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 86,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc holds 165,347 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Natl Pension holds 431,904 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 75 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 176,926 shares. Grassi Invest Management holds 8,966 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.21% or 39,874 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Lc reported 9,481 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,007 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 0.08% stake. Citigroup holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 706,470 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.02% or 1,198 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 12,795 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Old Natl Natl Bank In owns 6,396 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Leads Trade-Induced Stock Rally – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australian regulator to get unit specialising in tech companies – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: CLDR,SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: SEDG,WK,NEWR – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Byzen Digital Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Technology Veteran Mark Casey – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.