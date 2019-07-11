12 West Capital Management LP Increased Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $43.90 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Decreased Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 580,259 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 69,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 569,949 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 639,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 2.51 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. $1.20 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares were sold by Morse David L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 16,782 shares. Natl Pension has invested 0.13% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 16,561 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust And Tru Of Newtown reported 0.58% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 7,742 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 12,120 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Lc accumulated 0.23% or 1.02M shares. Security Tru stated it has 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 24,064 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Inc stated it has 15,392 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh reported 7,300 shares. Arrow Financial reported 2,200 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $337.73 million for 18.60 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has 9,650 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Mackenzie Financial reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Baillie Gifford & Co has 0.58% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 5.68M shares. Hrt Ltd Com holds 7,576 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Invesco Ltd reported 207,234 shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Managers has invested 0.15% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cls Investments Limited Liability Company reported 600 shares stake. Principal Inc owns 25,633 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,190 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 12,304 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio.