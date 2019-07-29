12 West Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $43.90 Million; Victory Capital Management Lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $446,880 as Market Value Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,779 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 52,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.32M shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 346,719 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27M shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.03% or 80,000 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cap World Invsts accumulated 137,700 shares. 4,320 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co. American Century has invested 0.07% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.12% or 527,151 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 59,725 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 11,895 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 456,281 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 3,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 15.95 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. 474,582 were reported by Legal & General Group Public Lc. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 402,500 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 200 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M. 4.80 million shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S, worth $554.74 million.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.51M for 6.53 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 81,012 shares to 85,507 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).