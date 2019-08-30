12 West Capital Management LP Increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake by $43.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 6,434 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 85.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 496,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 84,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 580,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 130,578 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262,166 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 207,234 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 38,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb Biotech Ag accumulated 3.83% or 1.63 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farallon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 500,000 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 7,576 shares. Axa accumulated 163,629 shares. New York-based Sio Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 26,433 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 3.21 million shares. Dodge Cox invested 0.38% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Amer International Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 2,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 11,816 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 394,652 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 541 shares. 5,600 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 185,671 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 1.73% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Credit Agricole S A reported 100 shares stake. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cypress Cap Grp Inc invested in 0.08% or 5,394 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 12,677 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.29% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 553,259 shares.