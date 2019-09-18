12 West Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY); Brave Asset Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Boosted by $375,830

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 896,628 shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Incorporated holds 4,827 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sei Communication holds 987,750 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First owns 3,313 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 40,992 are owned by Johnson Grp Inc Inc Inc. Thompson Invest holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 134,018 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 21,045 were reported by Webster Comml Bank N A. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 839 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny owns 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,647 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 4,443 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 87,808 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 714,989 shares or 1.11% of the stock.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,176 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).