12 West Capital Management LP Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Has Trimmed by $44.87 Million; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Market Value Rose, Holder Hendley & Co Cut by $2.15 Million Its Position

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc analyzed 9,508 shares as the company's stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 18,375 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 27,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $222.28. About 846,449 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp analyzed 160,263 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 334,262 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $247.44M for 25.25 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire" on September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.46% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 737,572 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 75,731 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 11,931 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Group owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,790 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.13% or 144,156 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palestra Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 665,495 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 12,293 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 3,868 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has 40,735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 42,700 shares in its portfolio.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $71.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,332 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,221 shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs holds 41,359 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1.35 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.44% or 23,780 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0.17% or 716,106 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 6,529 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Gru Pcl has 145,781 shares for 6.02% of their portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Co has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.36% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Invesco Limited accumulated 2.11 million shares. Freshford Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 230,664 shares. 119,959 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 1,313 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.27 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.