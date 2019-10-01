12 West Capital Management LP Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Increased by $33.98 Million; Meredith Corp. (MDP) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Trimmed Position by $440,000 as Share Price Declined

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28M, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 263,321 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Looks to Sell Off Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corp and Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith’s layoffs were colder than usual; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.94% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 620,361 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1)

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New finance chief at Alnylam – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (ALNY) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.10M are owned by Farallon Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Moreover, British Columbia Management has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Utah Retirement invested in 19,572 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Rock Springs Cap Management Ltd Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 327,700 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 5,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,989 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 23,105 shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.34M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,440 shares. Westfield Capital Management Commerce Limited Partnership invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp. by 75,000 shares to 567,088 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Authentic Brands taps Tyra Banks as global ambassador of Nine West – New York Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith, Dish end blackout with new deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.