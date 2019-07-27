12 West Capital Management LP Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Raised Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 707,405 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 332,065 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27 million shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Ahola Aaron sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335. Wheaton William sold $427,320 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.