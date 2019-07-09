12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Medifast (MED) by $5.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Its Jabil (JBL) Holding as Share Value Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 156,058 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 38,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.65M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 419,937 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.22M for 17.14 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,343 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 13,248 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,182 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss State Bank accumulated 20,700 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 163,017 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,614 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,901 shares. 4,573 were reported by U S Global Invsts. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 2,973 shares. G2 Inv Partners Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.85% or 21,637 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 8,760 shares. Sei Investments Communications invested in 0.01% or 20,167 shares. Kames Public Limited Co accumulated 8,686 shares.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 94 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 278,916 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com holds 12,485 shares. Westpac Bk Corp owns 31,236 shares. Regions holds 0% or 14,887 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 576,035 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,322 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Cna Financial Corporation holds 24,265 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 10,141 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 104,275 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 14.20M shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 123,869 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 251,072 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 95,595 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 13,019 shares to 654,183 shares, valued at $36.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Midcap Dividen (DON) by 101,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).