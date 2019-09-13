12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Stock Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Position by $839,088; Valuation Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $291.22. About 397,079 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 23,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The hedge fund held 977,540 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 32,227 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.19 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

