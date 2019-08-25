12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Medifast (MED) by $5.08 Million; Walleye Trading Cut Holding in Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) by $1.39 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 362,645 shares traded or 30.25% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 78,100 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 108,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Funko Inc by 21,350 shares to 21,950 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SGEN).

