12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake by $872,967; Stock Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $955,792

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 80,338 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,808 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 1.36 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 472,000 shares to 735,000 shares, valued at $53.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96 million for 28.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

