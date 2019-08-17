12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Delta Capital Management Decreased by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 504,297 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Group Inc owns 300 shares. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Ltd Co reported 13,351 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 15.95M shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 13,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.01% or 58,073 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 133,828 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 125,273 shares. 2,367 are held by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Frontier Mngmt Lc accumulated 68,126 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 152,549 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 19 shares. 2,025 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Cap Ww Invsts owns 137,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

