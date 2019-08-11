12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $11.92 Million as Market Value Rose; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Share Price Declined, Congress Asset Management Company Increased Holding by $706,995

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 405,149 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 44,901 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 39,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 1.35 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Leuthold Lc holds 0.76% or 22,882 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Burney holds 0.02% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Com holds 2.62% or 39,778 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 4,554 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,647 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 5,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 25,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tributary Ltd Com holds 12,440 shares. Capital invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 46,179 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Grp Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,066 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 914,191 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 120 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,215 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 6,163 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication has invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Registered Advisor holds 3,640 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pictet Natl Bank Tru Limited owns 4,050 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 376,543 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 102,783 shares to 643,740 shares, valued at $121.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,266 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD).