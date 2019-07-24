12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Medifast (MED) Stake by $5.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; Icm Asset Management Increases Holding in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO)

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.09. About 114,602 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company's stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.67M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 261,495 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.16M for 16.63 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,958 shares. 18,311 are held by Arizona State Retirement. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 12,915 shares. Brown Advisory reported 24,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 3,115 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 36,452 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 975 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt reported 9,618 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.02% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 44,739 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 25 shares. Yorktown And Incorporated owns 4,482 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 8,592 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 6,130 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pooled post-hoc data support efficacy of Lilly’s migraine med Emgality – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA tentatively OKs Amneal’s generic Otezla – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis weighs on sector after BofA downgrade highlights its cash burn – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 20, 2019.