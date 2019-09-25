12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake by $872,967 as Stock Rose; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Altarock Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 18,898 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15 million, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $525.55. About 12,228 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.01 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sands Limited Liability Corp reported 107,928 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 2,178 are held by Hanseatic Management Serv. 48,141 were accumulated by Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc. Cornerstone stated it has 94 shares. 24 were accumulated by Hexavest Inc. Valinor Mngmt LP reported 70,595 shares. L & S Advsrs has invested 0.28% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,651 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Captrust Financial has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.08% or 21,137 shares in its portfolio. Stockbridge Partners Limited Liability reported 1.44M shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11M and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 28.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 25,201 shares to 10.94 million shares, valued at $411.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

