12 West Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $43.90 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Owens (OI) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased Position by $425,142

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Owens (OI) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 23,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 7.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 1.94M shares traded or 21.56% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 727,895 shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Grp reported 306,554 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has 44,951 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Glenmede Trust Na reported 159,558 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 289,224 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 13,716 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 569,431 shares. Burney has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Thornburg Management invested in 0.03% or 139,888 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated invested in 31,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,039 shares. 29,972 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. 105,956 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Lc. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 101,273 shares. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership holds 63,570 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Shares for $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 6,399 shares to 230,124 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 6,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $98.06 million for 4.32 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04 million shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $54.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 629,370 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cap reported 137,700 shares stake. Captrust Advisors accumulated 150 shares. Amer Incorporated reported 2,964 shares. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 68,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 59,725 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 58,108 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). British Columbia Investment Management reported 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 39,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).