12 West Capital Management LP Has Lifted Bio Techne (TECH) Position by $6.93 Million; Pg&E Com (PCG) Share Value Declined While Assetmark Trimmed Its Position

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.78. About 58,853 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 27,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 5.33 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 858,725 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 856,140 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 60,000 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amer Intl Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 265 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caspian Capital Lp has invested 64.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James & Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.30M shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) owns 41,800 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.70M shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 250 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 35,024 shares to 390,390 shares, valued at $36.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT) by 99,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Fallen Angel Hg.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd owns 4,000 shares. 12 West Management Ltd Partnership owns 356,212 shares for 5.77% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has 2,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,747 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 50,690 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 85,253 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bryn Mawr Trust owns 0.06% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 5,928 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jefferies Fincl Grp holds 5,050 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 1,236 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 352,156 shares. Pdt Lc accumulated 50,700 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.