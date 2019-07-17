12 West Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Bio Techne (TECH) by $6.93 Million; A-R-T- Advisors Raised Its Stake in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $856,800 as Stock Value Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.28. About 132,434 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 269.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 40,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 15,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1.87M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How the CommScope/Arris Merger Could Bring 50% Upside on High 5G Hopes – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is CommScope Holding Company (COMM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How CommScope (COMM) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 441,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 11,832 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 148,024 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 15,990 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 12.23 million shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 24,684 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 89 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 133,375 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has 0.6% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 28,501 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 46,420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 76,200 were reported by Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 260 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,000 shares to 14,410 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,100 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

