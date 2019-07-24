12 West Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $43.90 Million as Stock Price Declined; C-V Starr & Co Trust Boosted Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stake by $1.20 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 424,645 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POSITIVE OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN EU; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY)

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 301,644 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Magellan Midstream Partners – The Motley Fool” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream slips after guiding Q1, FY 2019 EPS below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il invested in 0.11% or 306,179 shares. Cypress Capital accumulated 0.45% or 36,300 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Mirador Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.12% or 3,714 shares. Asset Incorporated reported 4,959 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 27,250 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group reported 388,077 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Financial Advisory Ser owns 4,197 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New York-based South Street Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Williams Jones Associates Ltd holds 286,822 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 10,125 shares. Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The stated it has 5,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartline Investment Corp holds 3,440 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 7,275 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity owns 49,445 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,986 are held by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Regions Fincl Corporation reported 5 shares. 120 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Farallon Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 500,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus accumulated 43 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability reported 7,576 shares. Artal Gp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 450,000 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp owns 233,500 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 58,108 shares.