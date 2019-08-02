12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $11.92 Million; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $8.40 Million as Share Value Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.15. About 434,969 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call) by 5.30 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 726,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 4,132 were accumulated by Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Noesis Mangement Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parametric Associate Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 2.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wade G W & invested in 0.04% or 4,738 shares. Horan Advsr Limited owns 1,330 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.29% or 616,761 shares in its portfolio. Forte Ltd Com Adv holds 1.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 63,185 shares. Vista Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 1,773 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 506 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 47,433 shares or 1.63% of the stock.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 26.34 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 1.25% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fort Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 10,448 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,756 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.35 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,189 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,605 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.06% or 4,500 shares. Tokio Marine Asset accumulated 36,018 shares or 1.65% of the stock. 7,581 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fidelity Natl Financial holds 1.94% or 49,674 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability reported 46,450 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). United Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 42,590 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.