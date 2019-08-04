12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Diana Shipping (DSX) by $4.55 Million; Heartland Advisors Increased Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Value Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 178,706 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 45,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 182,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 136,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nomura Asset Management Co Limited holds 446,131 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 369,498 shares. 6,222 were reported by Optimum Investment. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heartland Advsr Inc has invested 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Profund Advsr owns 44,740 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,620 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.13% or 5,710 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Co owns 322,606 shares. Sit holds 176,760 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 366,599 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,868 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 81,700 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 135,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

