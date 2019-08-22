12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Diana Shipping (DSX) Position as Stock Rose; Sq Advisors Has Cut The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $138.14 Million; Shares Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 229,544 shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.12 million, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 4.90 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership owns 170 shares. 5,185 are owned by Carroll Fincl Associates. Duncker Streett And Com Inc stated it has 1,980 shares. 189,976 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,890 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.18% or 344,345 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 80,574 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 5.42M shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Company reported 3.46 million shares. 6,806 are held by Strategic Advisors Ltd. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 19,965 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.24% or 590,200 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap holds 1,150 shares. 244,424 are held by Westwood Holdings Gru. Madison Invest Holdings holds 0.53% or 674,201 shares in its portfolio.