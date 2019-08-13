12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Bio Techne (TECH) as Stock Price Rose; Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) by $524,100 as Market Valuation Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 103,358 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 34,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 516,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 551,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 88,835 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST

More notable recent Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armada Hoffler Properties To Discuss Second Quarter Earnings On August 1st – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armada Hoffler Properties Completes the Acquisition of Thames Street Wharf in Baltimore’s Harbor Point – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armada Hoffler Properties Completes Acquisitions of Red Mill Commons and Marketplace at Hilltop in Virginia Beach, Virginia – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces a 5.0% Increase in Its First Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares to 75,618 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,916 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.09 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Chatham Grp Inc Inc owns 48,152 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Starr Intl Co owns 0.07% invested in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 12,046 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Raymond James & Associates owns 15,281 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 49,694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) or 34,177 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com has 165,439 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 629,687 shares. American Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 37,420 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Stephens Inc Ar owns 1,986 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 11,051 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 18,981 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Contravisory Invest Management invested in 871 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 11,325 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,820 shares. Atlanta Mngmt Com L L C holds 1.34M shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,140 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 3.83M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 58,833 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr holds 5,928 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 42 shares.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.