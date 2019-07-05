12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $43.90 Million; Valuation Declined; Shannon River Fund Management Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68 million, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 81,611 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 379,564 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Announces Approval in Japan of ONPATTRO for Treatment of Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Announces Progress with RNAi Therapeutics Platform – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS likes Lilly in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27 million shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 456,281 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.12% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sei accumulated 55,586 shares. Ckw Group Inc invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 2,213 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,500 shares. 152,549 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 223,363 shares. Product Prns Limited reported 75,078 shares. Sio Ltd Liability Company accumulated 79,153 shares. 46,557 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,892 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 177,786 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.