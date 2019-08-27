12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $43.90 Million; Share Value Declined; Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.47 Million as Valuation Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 635,428 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : FDA ENDORSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 428,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61 million, down from 445,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 133,828 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.03% stake. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 152 shares. Zeke Cap accumulated 7,275 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 80,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,962 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 369 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 6,840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). New York-based 12 West Cap Lp has invested 5.6% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Blackrock Inc invested in 0.03% or 6.43 million shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 283 shares.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

