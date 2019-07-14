12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Bio Techne (TECH) Position by $6.93 Million; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined While Iridian Asset Management Has Boosted by $21.30 Million Its Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 112,396 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.51 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.79M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.6% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Stone Run Cap invested in 34,350 shares or 3.35% of the stock. 27,928 are held by Mariner Ltd. Ent Fin Svcs Corporation accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Alyeska Grp LP owns 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 6,109 shares. Hills Bancshares has 1,216 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 72 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 24,747 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 1.39M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,207 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ajo Lp holds 0.01% or 6,067 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.06% or 24,851 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 227,571 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $200.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,610 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).