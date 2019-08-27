12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake; Dorchester Minerals LP Has 0.9 Sentiment

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) stake by 83.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)’s stock rose 2.80%. The 12 West Capital Management Lp holds 440,036 shares with $1.24M value, down from 2.71M last quarter. Diana Shipping Inc now has $316.63M valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 80,184 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine

Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 18 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 20 trimmed and sold stakes in Dorchester Minerals LP. The funds in our database now hold: 4.69 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dorchester Minerals LP in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baltic Dry Index continues hot streak – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winning streak extends for Baltic Dry Index – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping: Expect More Tender Offers And Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $602.90 million. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. for 65,985 shares. Botty Investors Llc owns 308,380 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 529,663 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.79% in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,700 shares.

More notable recent Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorchester Minerals, LP Announces 2018 Results Nasdaq:DMLP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its First Quarter Distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.