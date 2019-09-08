12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake by $4.55 Million; Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Has Increased Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 251,587 shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 10.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 8.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 616,900 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 4,621 shares. Us National Bank De reported 19,493 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Apg Asset Nv invested in 14,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 18 are held by Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 2,728 are held by Commercial Bank. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited reported 196,265 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Texas-based Ranger Management Lp has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 410,610 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 137,585 shares. Asset Management One Co Limited accumulated 0.03% or 35,006 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 588,753 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 4.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.23M shares, and cut its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.98M for 28.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.