12 West Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Medifast (MED) by $5.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Its Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 338,817 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 16,055 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 131,687 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 02/04/2018 – SILVER CHEF – COVENANT PACKAGE BEEN RESET FOR NEW ‘HOSPITALITY ONLY’ BUSINESS, AND RENEGOTIATION HAS RESULTED IN A SHORT-TERM HIGHER COST OF FUNDING; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves In February; 01/05/2018 – MERCER GROUP HAS INFORMED BANKER IT MAY BREACH COVENANT; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO 4.…; 04/04/2018 – CORRECT: Flakt Woods Said to Seek Consent for Covenant Waiver; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 12/03/2018 – Aryzta Covenant Jitters, Just Eat Lost Appetite: Europe Consumer; 19/03/2018 – Accrol Expects Breach of Covenant, Mulls Divestitures

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $6.09M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 361 shares to 801 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 106,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,835 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $75,000 activity.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.74M for 18.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

