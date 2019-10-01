12 West Capital Management LP Cut Diana Shipping (DSX) Position by $872,967; Market Valuation Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 120,138 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 56,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 161,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.97 million, down from 217,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.61. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO RELOCATE LONDON-BASED HEAD OF DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS FOR IBERIA, JORGE ALCOVER, TO MADRID; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.1% Position in Athenex Inc; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96 million for 28.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $71.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,269 shares to 263,278 shares, valued at $60.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.