12 West Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Bio Techne (TECH); Sfe Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 36,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 166,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 3.81 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.75. About 71,624 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares to 6,980 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,540 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & has 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Argyle Management stated it has 118,208 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Sabal holds 13,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Punch & Associates Mngmt holds 0.23% or 101,801 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru invested 1.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 25,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adirondack Tru invested in 150 shares. Advent Mgmt De reported 0.09% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 55,956 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And accumulated 4,577 shares. Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx has 8,260 shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 184,011 shares. Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap Management has invested 0.63% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mcrae Cap holds 17,355 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.