12 West Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY); Lomas Capital Management Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Boosted by $1.21 Million

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 5,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 263,278 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.58M, up from 258,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $270.22. About 242,988 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 320,846 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Medicines Co. up 17% premarket on positive inclisiran data – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Regeneron and Alnylam Announce Broad Collaboration to Discover, Develop and Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics Focused on Ocular and Central Nervous System (CNS) Diseases – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Presents New Clinical Research Findings at the Second European Meeting of ATTR Amyloidosis for Doctors and Patients – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 23,961 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 12 West Capital Mgmt LP owns 735,000 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 50,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger reported 788,819 shares. 67 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Advisors Asset Incorporated reported 14,042 shares. Bridger Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3.57% or 626,716 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 556,097 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Segantii Capital Ltd invested in 0.63% or 98,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 171,741 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.