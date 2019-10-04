12 West Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY); Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $12.68 Million as Share Price Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 408,994 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 487,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.20 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 350,613 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tobam accumulated 0% or 844 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd owns 270 shares. Mackenzie Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,075 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 103,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 782 shares. New York-based 12 West Cap Management Lp has invested 4.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Valley National Advisers has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 628 shares. Opus Point Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 13,351 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 27 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.66% or 1.10M shares. 6,535 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsr.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Presents New Evidence Demonstrating Significant Association of V122I with Clinical Diagnosis of Polyneuropathy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT to Build Two Data Centers in Innovation Park, Prince William County, Virginia – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT seeks change to traffic plan for Patriot Ridge – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REIT Rankings: Office – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 78,710 shares to 228,644 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 438,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). M&T State Bank reported 8,155 shares stake. Next Financial Gp Inc invested in 95 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc accumulated 5,537 shares. Eaton Vance holds 11,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 8,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 21,034 shares. 174 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated L P. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,138 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 385,293 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 38,200 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fort Lp reported 0% stake.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.