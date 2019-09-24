12 West Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) as Stock Price Declined; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Cut Position by $1.94 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 569,965 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Intends to Initiate Lumasiran Phase 3 Study in Mid-2018; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 13,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 65,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, down from 79,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 6,648 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 291,669 shares to 411,528 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.00 million shares or 8.45% more from 1.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & Comm, a Maine-based fund reported 200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Davenport Ltd Liability Com reported 7,855 shares stake. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 40,201 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 393 shares. 5,513 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Victory Mgmt holds 0% or 9,625 shares in its portfolio. American Century Inc accumulated 0% or 2,844 shares. Barr E S & stated it has 89,286 shares. The Virginia-based Akre Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Pnc Fin invested in 48,890 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 6,478 shares stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 0.78% or 6,733 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 66,594 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Reports Record AUM for Asset Managers in Q2 2019 Drive Higher Operating Margins – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Limited Co holds 552,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 0% or 5,121 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 3.51 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 69,016 shares. Voya Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 569,883 shares. The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0.31% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 23,961 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 5,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6.54 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,692 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 23,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock.