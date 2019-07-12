12 West Capital Management LP Boosted Its Bio Techne (TECH) Stake by $6.93 Million; Stock Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Trust Co Of Vermont Decreased Its Holding by $823,920

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $207.6. About 12,834 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 10,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, down from 212,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.88M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "This tech stock is on the cusp of a 20-year breakout, says chart watcher – CNBC" on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Trump says he will call tech companies to WH meeting soon – Nasdaq" published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Most Asia currencies subdued before China data, Thai baht falters – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,044 shares to 147,215 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha" on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha" published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Anticipation Of Powell Speech, G20 Summit Has Market In Wait-And-See Mode – Benzinga" on June 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.