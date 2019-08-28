12.63% to Target, Canaccord Genuity Reconfirms “Buy” Rating for Anaplan (PLAN) Stock; Petrus Trust Company Lta Cut By $723,572 Its Ebay (EBAY) Position

New York: In analysts report revealed to investors on Wednesday, 28 August, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN). They currently have a $65.0000 target price on the company. Canaccord Genuity’s target would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous stock close.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 19,556 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 364,350 shares with $13.53M value, down from 383,906 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 6.36M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.

Among 4 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anaplan has $5800 highest and $45 lowest target. $50's average target is -13.36% below currents $57.71 stock price.

The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 9.09M shares traded or 274.78% up from the average. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64's average target is 11.90% above currents $39 stock price.

