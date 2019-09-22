$12.55 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL); GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (GSWTF) SI Increased By 22.98%

GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) had an increase of 22.98% in short interest. GSWTF’s SI was 165,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.98% from 134,900 shares previously. With 130,600 avg volume, 1 days are for GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:GSWTF)’s short sellers to cover GSWTF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.66% or $0.034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.478. About 51,175 shares traded. GetSwift Limited (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $12.55 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 3.91% from last quarter’s $13.06 EPS. GOOGL’s profit would be $8.70B giving it 24.50 P/E if the $12.55 EPS is correct. After having $14.21 EPS previously, Alphabet Inc.’s analysts see -11.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $8.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1229.84. About 1.94M shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Getswift Limited, a technology company, provides secure cloud SaaS platform for delivery businesses in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.30 million. It offers logistics software. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important GetSwift Limited (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Pivotal Announcement Steepens Trajectory For GetSwift – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2017.

