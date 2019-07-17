111, Inc. (YI) Touches $4.75 Low on Jul, 17; Epam Systems Has 1.4 Sentiment

Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 151 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 108 sold and reduced stock positions in Epam Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 47.67 million shares, down from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Epam Systems Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 8 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 90 Increased: 92 New Position: 59.

The stock of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) reached all time low today, Jul, 17 and still has $4.37 target or 8.00% below today’s $4.75 share price. This indicates more downside for the $387.88 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.37 PT is reached, the company will be worth $31.03 million less. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 5,516 shares traded. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 47.43 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 10.84% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. for 352,397 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc owns 349,192 shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin Currie Ltd has 4.31% invested in the company for 363,136 shares. The Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advisors Llc has invested 3.25% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 150,045 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 50.74 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

