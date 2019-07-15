111, Inc. (YI) Reaches $4.99 Low on Jul, 15; Intrepid Potash (IPI) Sentiment Is 1.3

The stock of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) reached all time low today, Jul, 15 and still has $4.69 target or 6.00% below today’s $4.99 share price. This indicates more downside for the $407.10 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $24.43M less. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.0746 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9854. About 13,535 shares traded. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 44 sold and decreased their stock positions in Intrepid Potash Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intrepid Potash Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $407.10 million. The firm sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a suite of cloud solutions and Internet software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing.

The stock increased 2.79% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 285,687 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) has declined 21.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $4.05M for 29.21 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $473.18 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 27.82 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.