-11.83% to Target, Berenberg Keeps “Sell” Rating for Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC) Stock; TOTO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TOTDF) Sellers Increased By 7.35% Their Shorts

TOTO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOTDF) had an increase of 7.35% in short interest. TOTDF's SI was 1.15M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.35% from 1.08M shares previously. It closed at $42.95 lastly.

London: In a research report released on Tuesday morning, Berenberg maintained their “Sell” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC). They currently have a GBX 190.00 target price per share on the company. Berenberg’s target would suggest a potential downside of -11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells plumbing products. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. The firm offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides modular kitchens; bathroom vanity units; marbright artificial marble counters; bathroom ventilations; heating and drying systems; and welfare equipment, etc.

Another recent and important Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Invest In Toilets? Toto Offers The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2015.

Among 4 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 196.25’s average target is -6.28% below currents GBX 209.4 stock price. Hochschild Mining PLC had 16 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Friday, July 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 170 target. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 31. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Berenberg. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 4. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 28 report.

The stock decreased 0.85% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 209.4. About 127,101 shares traded. Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is.