11.53% to Target, Raymond James Keeps Strong Buy Rating for Equinix (EQIX) Stock; Light Street Capital Management Decreased By $4.45 Million Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 8.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 593,135 shares with $51.47 million value, down from 644,835 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 909,207 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment

In a report revealed to investors and clients on 1 August, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock had its Strong Buy Rating reconfirmed by equity research analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $560.0000 PT on company. Raymond James’s target would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s stock close price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 471,393 were reported by Pinnacle Associates. Lindsell Train Ltd has 10.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 5.96M shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,966 shares. Principal Group owns 340,702 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 482,550 shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 26,283 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 120,234 shares. 675,072 were accumulated by Samlyn Capital Limited Company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reported 225,769 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Inc Plc holds 0% or 48,628 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H Co invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Whittier Tru has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Among 3 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 227.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $50800 highest and $474 lowest target. $488.40’s average target is -2.73% below currents $502.1 stock price. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank.