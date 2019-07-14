$11.48 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL); Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Had 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kelt Exploration had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Friday, February 22. See Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $11.48 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 2.30% from last quarter’s $11.75 EPS. GOOGL’s profit would be $7.97B giving it 24.94 P/E if the $11.48 EPS is correct. After having $11.90 EPS previously, Alphabet Inc.’s analysts see -3.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1145.34. About 1.09 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 5.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $697.53 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land. It has a 42.11 P/E ratio. It also had proved developed producing reserves of 34.5 million barrels of oil equivalent ; total proved reserves of 108.2 million BOE; and total proved plus probable reserves of 194.1 million BOE.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 525,502 shares traded. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Alphabet has $1430 highest and $1100 lowest target. $1310.86’s average target is 14.45% above currents $1145.34 stock price. Alphabet had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $120000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Tuesday, April 30 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Moffett Nathanson. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Nomura.