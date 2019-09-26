11.18% to Target, KeyBanc Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KB Home (KBH) Stock; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 416.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 68,298 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 84,714 shares with $6.16M value, up from 16,416 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $106.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

In analysts note revealed to investors on today, KeyBanc reiterated their “Overweight” rating on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock. The price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from firm’s last close price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust invested 0.66% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,500 are owned by Atwood And Palmer. 8,062 are owned by Laffer Investments. 57,559 are owned by Jacobs & Ca. Homrich And Berg holds 24,104 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,314 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.45% or 30,830 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 6,515 shares. Guyasuta Investment Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,619 shares. Hartford Financial Management owns 0.49% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,000 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.15M shares. Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 2.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Page Arthur B invested 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,384 shares to 20,371 valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Impinj Inc Com stake by 20,424 shares and now owns 17,595 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index Etf (EFV) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 12.01% above currents $72.09 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is -10.01% below currents $32.38 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 27. Credit Suisse maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Wednesday, March 27 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KB Home -2.1% after Q3 revenue misses estimate – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “New Home Sales Are Surging — and These Stocks May Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Homebuilder Stocks Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James upgrades Toll, Lennar, KB Homes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 17,835 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 29,463 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3.05 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 553,217 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Northern Trust Corp owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.76M shares. Campbell And Company Adviser Lc accumulated 0.17% or 14,701 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Glenmede Tru Na owns 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco invested in 0% or 418,082 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2.76M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De has 160,973 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 179,555 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 2.99% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.95M shares traded or 189.23% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio