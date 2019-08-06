10.88% to Target, Raymond James Keeps “Outperform” Rating for Easterly Government Props (DEA) Stock; KION GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (KNNGF) Shorts Lowered By 32.9%

In a note issued to investors and clients on today, Raymond James kept their “Outperform” rating on Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA)‘s stock. The target price per share means a potential upside of 10.88% from firm’s last stock close price.

Among 2 analysts covering Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Easterly Government Properties has $19 highest and $19 lowest target. $19’s average target is 0.32% above currents $18.94 stock price. Easterly Government Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Easterly Government Properties Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – businesswire.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Aphria’s Earnings, New York’s Decriminalization, Crapo’s Support, Pirro’s Involvement – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:DEA) 0.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 593,450 shares traded. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has risen 0.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.