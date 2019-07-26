10.62% to Target, Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for 3M Company Common Stock (MMM) Stock; ITV plc (LON:ITV) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering ITV PLC (LON:ITV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ITV PLC had 33 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained ITV plc (LON:ITV) rating on Thursday, February 28. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 140 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Liberum Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 135 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Credit Suisse upgraded ITV plc (LON:ITV) on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 3 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. See ITV plc (LON:ITV) latest ratings:

They currently have a $194.0000 target on 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM). Credit Suisse’s target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close. This was disclosed to clients in an analyst report on Friday, 26 July.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $17200 lowest target. $181’s average target is 3.20% above currents $175.38 stock price. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MMM in report on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million on Wednesday, January 30. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was sold by Vale Michael G..

The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $175.38. About 1.17M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold 3M Company shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland & accumulated 6,668 shares. Charter invested in 1.85% or 74,333 shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 385,705 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tctc Holdg Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 119,393 shares. First Financial Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 1.37% or 24,038 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 14,447 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 115,150 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1,019 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 1,186 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Summit Fincl Strategies accumulated 1,329 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 46,336 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 195,072 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 0.12% stake.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.37 billion. The company??s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

The stock decreased 0.84% or GBX 0.95 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 112.75. About 12.19 million shares traded. ITV plc (LON:ITV) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.