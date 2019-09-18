10.53% to Target, Stifel Nicolaus Reconfirms Hold Rating for Durect (DRRX) Stock; Last Week NVIDIA (NVDA) Coverage

The broker have set target price of $2.1000 on Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares. This is 10.53% from the previous stock close. In a note published on 18 September, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their Hold rating on shares of DRRX.

Among 18 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $14500 lowest target. $182.83’s average target is 0.97% above currents $181.07 stock price. Nvidia had 33 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 14. Susquehanna maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ Bank on Friday, April 12. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $210.0000 Reinitiate

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Cascend Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $190.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $184.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,025 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1,633 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Lc owns 0.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,880 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 4.73M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Cap accumulated 1,457 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr has 2,407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fiduciary Trust invested in 9,183 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,603 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe has 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland Cap Ltd accumulated 12,130 shares. Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 388,644 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Com owns 182,959 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 626,362 shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 4.90 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 40.83 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.

Analysts await DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by DURECT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold DURECT Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 61.10 million shares or 13.33% less from 70.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability reported 469,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 16,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport & Limited Com invested in 0% or 591,520 shares. Zazove Assocs Ltd Liability Co owns 37,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) for 60,829 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,660 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 15,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Susquehanna Llp reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0% or 1.75M shares. Blume Capital has 31,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 41,585 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested 0% in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Northern Corp invested in 0% or 1.69 million shares.

